Windsor police say a suspect wanted related to a kidnapping investigation has been arrested by OPP in Eastern Ontario.

On July 29 around 4 a.m., OPP officers from the Bancroft detachment assisted Peterborough OPP in a pursuit of a motor vehicle on Highway 28, in Faraday Township after it entered into the Bancroft area.

OPP say the vehicle was reported stolen in Leamington and being pursued for dangerous driving after it failed to stop for police.

The pursuit came to an end after OPP successfully deployed a spike belt. Police say the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers say they seized various stolen items from the vehicle including firearms.

Anthony John Pompa, 25, from Tecumseh, has been charged by Windsor police with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

He has also been charged by OPP with possession of stolen property, fleeing while pursued by police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Windsor police had issued an arrest warrant for Pompa last week. He was wanted after a man was allegedly forced in to a vehicle on Wyandotte Street East and brought to a house.

Police say the victim got away and called police. Another man was also charged related to the incident.

Blake Carter, 21, from Windsor, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering death threat and two counts of breach of probation.