Windsor jury selected in murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman

Jury selection continues Wednesday in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.

Veltman pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday.

.@CTVWindsorBRK a jury of 14 people and 2 alternates has been selected to hear the case against Nathaniel Veltman https://t.co/lZPVgc1Pxw — Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 6, 2023

The family of five was out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in west London on the evening of June 6, 2021 when they were struck by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed, and the lone survivor, a young boy was injured.

The trial has been moved to Windsor where jury selection started on Tuesday.

Wednesday at 10 a.m., the court concluded the selection process and 14 jurors and two alternates were selected.

They have been asked to return Monday at 10 a.m. for the start of the trial.

The remaining members of Tuesday’s jury pool has also been asked to return Monday.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents the media from reporting on the questions asked of each individual juror from the panel.

During her address Tuesday Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury pool the case involves allegations of “extremist right wing views.”