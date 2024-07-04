Windsor International Black Film Festival gearing up for August

Organizers are getting ready for the The Windsor International Black Film Festival next month.

The WIBFF has partnered with the Black Scholars Institute at the University of Windsor for its 2024 inaugural year.

With the support of the Black Scholars Institute, WIBFF will be hosted at Armouries Theatre and will celebrate the contributions of Black filmmakers and international storytellers.

“As a leader in and hub for Black thought and expression, the Black Scholars Institute is honoured to partner with the Windsor International Black Film Festival to call our lenses, stories, and artistry in from the margins and feature them as mainstream; and indeed vital, not only to Windsor, but on national and global scales,” said Dr. Camesha Sibblis, director of the Black Scholars Institute.

The festival will take place Aug. 16 to 18 at Armouries Theatre located at 353 Freedom Way in downtown Windsor.

The festival will include premieres of our major category winners, an immersive discussion panel, and a red-carpet awards night. Filmmakers can still submit by visiting Windsor International Black Film Festival - FilmFreeway.

The mission of the Windsor Black Film Festival is to celebrate and promote Black films and filmmakers by providing an inclusive and inspiring platform for them to showcase their art.