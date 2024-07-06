Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, OPP say

Investigators have identified the cause of death for the four family members whose bodies were found inside a Harrow home in June.

Post-mortem examinations have determined Carly Stannard-Walsh, 41, and her two children, 13-year-old Madison and 8-year-old Hunter, died from gunshot wounds.

The cause of death for Steven Walsh, 42, has been determined as a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, OPP said in a statement Saturday.

Essex County OPP began their investigation on June 20 after officers received a request to check on the well-being of a person at the home, which led to the discovery of the deceased individuals.

"The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," provincial police said.

An "initial investigation" has determined the deaths of the Walsh family to be a case of intimate partner violence (IPV).

"IPV involves the use of physical, psychological or sexual force, actual or threatened, in an intimate relationship. However, these actions are not always physical and can involve emotional and psychological abuse, economic control or coercive control," police said.

"The OPP encourages anyone who is experiencing IPV to contact police or your local Ontario Victim Services branch to develop a safety plan."

Flowers for the victims in a death investigation in Harrow, Ont., on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Anyone with information regarding the deaths of the Walsh family are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

A funeral service for Carly, Madison and Hunter was held on Jul. 2 at the Families First Funeral Home in Windsor. Steve was not included in the arrangements.

OPP are continuning to remind the public there is no threat to public safety.