WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Jefferson Blvd at Ontario St reopens following collision

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Jefferson Boulevard at Ontario Street has reopened following a collision.

    It took place around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday.

    No further details have been provided by police.

    In a post to X, Windsor Police thanked the public for their patience with the incident.

