Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months

In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.

According to the Windsor Police Service, officers have logged 8,630 collisions throughout the city since April 2023.

Of that, 167 reports came from Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Police call it "the highest total of any area in Windsor.”

“The most frequent type of collision at this intersection involved rear-end crashes,” the Windsor Police Service said in a statement issued Saturday.

Officers are advising people to avoid distracted driving, maintain a safe speed, check mirrors often, slow down in inclement weather and be prepared to stop.