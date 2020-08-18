WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor international airport is preparing to resume operations.

The airport has been receiving calls from leisure travellers eager to get away.

Airport CEO Mark Galvin told AM800 Air Canada will be the first carrier to resume operations in Windsor.

They will start flying to and from YQG in the first week of September.

He says each plane can carry only up to 50 passengers.

Commercial flights in Windsor have been grounded since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.