WINDSOR, ONT. -- All commercial flights in and out of Windsor International Airport are suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The terminal is closing to the public starting Friday, until the end of April.

Officials say airlines have been reducing flights for quite a while and AirCcanada was the only airline still operating.

It had three domestic flights a day and last week those flights had between eight and 25 people per flight.

The runways and the airport will remain open for general aviation, medical and emergency flights as well as any other non-commercial traffic.

The flights to Pelee Island are not affected by this as they don't fly out of the main terminal.