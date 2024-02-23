Windsor included in pilot project on new transportation technologies

The Canadian government announced Windsor will be part of a pilot project to develop and commercialize new transportation technologies and innovative solutions.

The feds are investing $8 million to create two live-environment piloting sites. The hubs will be located in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia.

Government officials announced the pilot program Thursday at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow.

The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) Technology Pilot Zones will be world-class, live-testing sites and will act as a launch pad for more than 40 small- and medium-sized businesses as they pilot and commercialize more than 40 new technologies that support zero-emission (ZEV) and clean air vehicles (CAV).

"Southern Ontario plays a vital role in driving economic growth, especially when it comes to CAV and EV-related innovation and production," said Minister Tassi, who is also MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas. “OVIN’s Pilot Zones in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia will support the testing and validating of cleaner and more efficient mobility technologies, which will help make a brighter future for us all."

In Windsor/Sarnia, the focus will be on cross-border efficiencies and multi-modal transportation challenges.

The Toronto hub will focus on urban transportation needs like the required EV charging network and accessibility needs.

“OVIN’s Pilot Zones in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia will be instrumental in supporting our automobility innovators as they test and validate their technologies,” said PS Badawey, the MP for Niagara Centre. “The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovators as they adopt more sustainable practices for a greener Canada.”

Minister Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, said the OVIN hubs are a key piece in ensuring Ontario is autonomous, connected and electric.

"As the automotive sector continues to evolve, it is essential that SMEs across Ontario are equipped with the tools and resources necessary to ensure their success,” he said. “The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network’s Technology Pilot Zones will play a key role in fostering innovation, economic growth and supporting job creation, allowing companies to take their cutting-edge electric and autonomous vehicle technologies to new heights.”