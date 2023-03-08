Windsor humane society welcomes six puppies

A pack of puppies will soon be headed to their fur-ever homes after a brief stay at the humane society.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane society posted the six lab/husky mix puppies to its social media pages Tuesday, saying the “lovable furball tornados” were up for adoption.

"Did you say puppies?" That's right - a passel of lab/ husky blend puppies just hit our adoption web site and they are ready to bust on outta here. If your family is ready for a lovable furball tornado, visit https://t.co/1EIMWuYls7 to apply to adopt!#adoptmeplease #puppylove pic.twitter.com/jD9fLqL7gq — Windsor Humane (@windsorhumane) March 7, 2023

It didn’t take long for the puppies to be scooped up, according to executive director Melanie Coulter. All but one has been adopted and an application is in process for the last one.

The adorable siblings came to the humane society through its ‘Spay You Mama’ program.

The program helps owners who may be dealing with an “oops litter” allowing pet parents to surrender a litter of puppies free of charge, rather than selling them online, and receive a coupon to have the mom altered for free at the humane society’s spay and neuter clinic.

The humane society also ensures the puppies are vaccinated, microchipped, and vet checked before getting adopted.