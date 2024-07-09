Windsor Hudson’s Bay store reopens Wednesday

The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor has reopened after being temporarily closed.

Security barricades were in place and signs were posted on the exterior windows say the reason for the closure was “due to system issues.”

Tiffany Bourre tells CTV News the store is undergoing maintenance on the HVAC (heating, ventilation & air conditioning) system.

“The comfort and wellbeing of our customers and associates is always our top priority,” Bourre wrote in a statement. “We are working as quickly as possible to re-open.”

Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt tells CTV News the store has been closed since June 17, at the height of a heat wave.

She says the store was uncomfortable for both staff to work and customers to shop.

Nesbitt said however full time staff members returned to work on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's reopening.

Officials with HBC say the store reopened Wednesday, after being closed for nearly a month for the HVAC repairs.

Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt says it will be a relief for the 60 members who work at the store and can now go back to work.