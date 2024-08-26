Suspect sought after knifepoint robbery at Tecumseh Road store

Windsor police are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Tecumseh Road.

A man entered a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Police say he selected items and attempted to pay with a debit card. When the card was declined, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and ordered the clerk to open the register.

Officers say the suspect stole money, cigarettes, and other items before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’ tall, with facial hair. At the time of the robbery, he wore a camouflage hoodie with a black jacket over top, blue jeans, white shoes, and sunglasses. He also carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.