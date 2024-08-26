WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Longtime broadcaster Marty Adler dies at 81

    Marty Adler is shown in this undated photo at CKBG radio station. (Source: 107.9 CKBG The Burg/Facebook) Marty Adler is shown in this undated photo at CKBG radio station. (Source: 107.9 CKBG The Burg/Facebook)
    Share

     

    A well-known local broadcaster and Windsor Raceway track announcer Marty Adler has died after a long and courageous cancer journey.

    He was 81.

    Adler's career spanned decades, from CKLW radio to sports on the CBC, to announcing at Windsor Raceway, where he was a fixture for 40 years.

    In his so-called “retirement”, he worked as hard as ever, founding "The Burg" radio station in Amherstburg, continuing to share his love for the community until his final broadcast in July.

    Adler’s family shared the news of his passing over the weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News