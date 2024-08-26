Longtime broadcaster Marty Adler dies at 81

A well-known local broadcaster and Windsor Raceway track announcer Marty Adler has died after a long and courageous cancer journey.

He was 81.

Adler's career spanned decades, from CKLW radio to sports on the CBC, to announcing at Windsor Raceway, where he was a fixture for 40 years.

In his so-called “retirement”, he worked as hard as ever, founding "The Burg" radio station in Amherstburg, continuing to share his love for the community until his final broadcast in July.

Adler’s family shared the news of his passing over the weekend.