Man accused of indecent act in backyard returns a second time: WPS

    Windsor police are asking for help finding a man accused of indecent act in east Riverside after he allegedly returned to a backyard for a second time.

    Earlier this month, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that an unknown man committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court on July 25.

    On Aug. 25, officers received a new report of an unknown man lurking in the backyard of the same residence. Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

    The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair. During the second incident, the suspect wore a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts, and dark shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com. Residents are urged to call 911 to report suspicious activity and turn on outside lights to deter people from prowling close to their homes.

