City report recommends against culling to curb Windsor's Canada Geese population

A new city report outlines a comprehensive approach to managing Windsor's population of Canada Geese, steering clear of controversial culling methods in favour of a multi-faceted strategy that includes habitat management, hazing efforts, and removing eggs from nests.

The report, set to be presented to Windsor's community services standing committee on Sept. 4, was prepared following a request from Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac earlier this year. She had asked for a review on how the city could reduce the geese population.

At the time, Gignac said one of her constituents was thrown from their bike after swerving to avoid geese on Ganatchio Trail. The fall sent the individual to hospital with a broken collarbone and ribs.

Niel Ricketts, a Windsor resident, said he recently heard of a case where aggressive geese injured someone at a store.

"Geese made a nest in the bushes right by the front door and they started apparently harassing people because they were getting too close to the nest," said Ricketts. "One lady fell and broke her leg."

While Gignac had suggested the option of a cull, the administration's report on a "goose management strategy" recommends against it.

"A goose cull would involve killing geese throughout the Windsor area," the report reads, adding that the city would need to waive by-laws prohibiting the killing of wildlife.

Another concern is the "substantial" cost associated with a cull.

"Not only would an organization need to be hired to conduct the cull, but the safety measures and the cost of proper disposal would be significant."

Instead, administration is recommending other measures such as habitat management. This would involve creating naturalized areas with longer grass and pollinator plants to deter geese from gathering.

The city is also being advised to implement "hazing" techniques to make geese uncomfortable in their habitats using lights, lasers, pyrotechnics, or trained dogs.

"Hazing is a common practice in goose management," the report notes.

The administration also suggests relocation efforts, which would involve rounding up geese during their molting period.

Molting refers to the time when geese shed old feathers and grow new ones. During this period, typically in June and early July, geese lose their flight feathers, making them unable to fly. This is considered an ideal time for relocation as the birds can be safely moved without the risk of them escaping.

Egg removal is another strategy being recommended.

"Egg sterilization can be done in various ways, but it essentially involves locating the nests in late April and removing the eggs. This can also include egg oiling, which would prevent hatching," the report states. "Once the nesting geese realize there are no eggs to hatch, they usually abandon the nest and the pair becomes failed breeders."

Windsor resident Courtney Hawkes, who said she hasn’t found the times geese have blocked her vehicle to be much of a nuisance, would prefer to see the city leave the birds alone.

"I think the city should just let them do their thing. They're animals. That's what they're here for. They shouldn't be affected in any way by humans," said Hawkes.

Administration is recommending the city adopt the "goose management strategy" as a three-year pilot project.

The total cost over the three years would be $450,000. However, since there is no identified funding source, money would need to be allocated in the 2025 city budget.