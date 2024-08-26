WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Backyard deck fire leads to arson charges

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    A 40-year-old man has been charged with arson charges after the back deck of a home was set on fire.

    Windsor police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Janette Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from severe burns sitting in the grass.

    Police say following a brief investigation, they learned that a verbal altercation had occurred between the man and the occupants of a home in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.

    After the argument became physical, the man allegedly poured gasoline on the backyard deck and intentionally set fire to the soaked wood. He then jumped off the deck and fled on foot, travelling a short distance before officers located him on Janette Avenue.

    The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested.

    He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

