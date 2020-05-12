WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hundreds of gift cards are being handed out to Windsor healthcare workers crossing the border into Detroit.

The U.S. Consulate General is asking the workers to “Take a Break on US” on Tuesday in conjunction with International Nurses Day.

Working in partnership with the City of Windsor, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto will offer 900 gift cards to area healthcare workers to express appreciation for their service to American citizens at Detroit area hospitals.

“Here in Windsor, we tend to take the border for granted at times – it’s just a part of our everyday life,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “That is until COVID-19 shut it all down. I’m thrilled that the Consul General and the U.S. State Department have come to Windsor to provide these gift cards directly to those health care professionals who are on the frontlines – specifically those crossing the border to Michigan each day.”

Consul General Greg Stanford and Dilkens worked with volunteers from the Consulate, city and the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation distributing cards at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit tunnel Tuesday morning between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and will be back at it from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We know we can’t thank everyone who deserves it, but with the help of our friends in the U.S. Consulate we’ve been able to thank quite a few today,” said Dilkens.

The gift cards will be accompanied by a letter from CG Stanford, a Michigan resident and a frequent visitor to the Windsor-Detroit area.

In it he said, “As our two countries face the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we rely on each other more than ever. Your support to vulnerable Americans during this crisis is deeply appreciated. Now more than ever, the ties that keep us together are vitally important.”

The gift card initiative will offer each healthcare worker a break in the form of coffee, breakfast or lunch at one of nine of participating Windsor locations.