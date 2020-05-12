WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports two more people have died in the region related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, there are six new local cases, for a total of 732 cases.There are 287 people who have recovered.

The health unit says a total of 61 people have died in Windsor-Essex related to the virus.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s are the most recent deaths. They were both residents of long-term care homes.

There are 15 long-term care facilities in the region experiencing outbreaks.

WECHU says 11,585 tests have been done, with 1,774 results pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 90 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Tuesday morning.