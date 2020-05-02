WINDSOR, ON -- A local Italian restaurant and a construction company have been delivering fresh cooked meals on a weekly basis to healthcare workers living in hotels.



Spago and Amico Adaptive Synergies began their initiative five weeks ago after hearing the stories of frontline workers living at the Holiday Inn Express Windsor Waterfront to self-isolate from their families to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



"You put yourself in their shoes. How would you deal with going weeks at a time not being able to see your family? It would be very difficult," says Dave Hunter, senior manager of business development at Amico Adaptive Synergies.



Each Wednesday, meals are freshly prepared by the staff at Spago, then picked up and delivered to the hotel.



"It puts a smile on everyone’s face. Nothing makes myself, my family and my staff feeling good than making people happy through food," says Peter Vitti, Owner of Spago.



Each week, the meals cost about $1000 to $1500 to supply. Originally, the deliveries were only supposed to last a few weeks.



"It had just absolutely snowballed. We’ve had other like minded companies come on board to help us financially to continue to do this."



Their efforts inspired eight like-minded businesses to join their journey. Now deliveries will continue for at least a month and a half. This week they expanded their reach to the workers at COVID-19 field hospital at St. Clair College.



"We’re born and raised in Windsor Ontario, this is our community. We consider the Windsor people our family," says Vitti.



Meals will be delivered on Wednesdays to workers living Holiday Inn Express Windsor Waterfront and Thursdays to the SportsPlex field hospital.