It’s viewed as a positive development for health care in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor Health Institute is expected to launch this spring and will bring aspiring health professionals and researchers together.

It will involve staff from Windsor Regional Hospital, the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

Institute director Lisa Porter says their work will involve research that could range from cancer to rehabilitative science to mental health.

Porter tells CTV Windsor local research typically results in better health outcomes for the region.

“It creates an environment that's exciting to be around,” says Porter. “It pushes people to do their best and it keeps health care professionals at the leading edge, and there's data to show that it equates to better patient care."

The University of Windsor has already committed $200,000 to the program each year for the next five years.