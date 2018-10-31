

CTV Windsor





The final piece to the puzzle is now in place for diagnostic imaging at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The new CT scanner is now operational, one of 17 pieces recently purchased because of the $6.9-million Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Renewal campaign.

The official unveiling of the new CT Scanner and Wiet Peeters & Family CT Scan Suite at the Chatham hospital was held on Friday.

“I cannot overstate how much it means to the people of Chatham-Kent,” said Mary Lou Crowley, executive director, Foundation of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. “The equipment is the lifeblood of our community.”

“As an important tool in the diagnosis of injury and illness, the new CT Scanner will be invaluable in our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional quality and safe care within a comprehensive community hospital,” said Lori Marshall, President and CEO, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. “The new CT Scanner produces better quality images with faster scan times, increased clarity and greater detail, which assists our radiologists in detecting injury and illness and contributes to an improved experience for our patients close to home.”

More than $7 million was raised by the community for the diagnostic imaging campaign that began in 2014.