Windsor has picky eaters, but good tippers: Uber Eats Cravings Report

Windsor, Ont. -

Uber Eats has released its third annual Cravings Report, featuring food delivery trends and insights that show how Windsor is eating in 2021.

Windsor made the top 10 list for picky eaters, taking the fifth spot in the country. Picky city list. (Source: Uber Eats Craving Report)

The list is based on who has the most special instructions. Regina, Saskatchewan topped the list in the number one spot.

The Uber Eats report also suggests that Ontario is home to Canada’s more generous tippers as Toronto, Windsor, London and Hamilton are among the top cities that tip the most.

The report also offers a snapshot of the popular, most unusual, and some of the wackiest delivery requests and food cravings of the last year.

More details coming.