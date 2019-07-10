

CTV Windsor





A local ‘Guitar God’ has just signed with a major record label.

Windsor's Christian Vegh inked a contract with RL Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group.

Vegh says he's looking forward to working with RL recordings, as they have a great reputation for artist development.

The young musician will release his new EP, featuring rock song “I Think I'm Gonna Die Young” at the end of the summer.

He also plans to tour in the fall.

He's holding a meet and greet this Saturday at 12 p.m. at Dr. Disc records in downtown Windsor and at Deluxx Fluxx in Detroit at 7 p.m. on Sunday.