WINDSOR – W.E. Trans Support and the LGBTQ-plus community gathered Wednesday to remember and honour transgender people around the world, whose lives have been lost to intolerance.

Wednesday was the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In a rare gesture, W.E. Trans Support opened its doors to the public for a candlelight vigil.

Guest speaker Rick Prashaw shared his story.

The Canadian author co-wrote a book with his transgender son Adam, titled “Soar, Adam, Soar.”

Prashaw tells CTV News he wants to share his son's story, as a "love story".

“He would just thrive in a place like this and looking around I just see so many Adams you know,” says Prashaw. “It is a day where there is a sadness piece to it because of remembering people who have lost their lives. I'm going to be giving them a message of celebrating their courage, celebrating their love, celebrating their acceptance and what happens when we accept people."

Adam died in 2016 at the age of 22, the result of a seizure-induced drowning.