Windsor Goodfellows to hit the streets for annual paper drive next week — support is needed ‘now more than ever’

The Windsor Goodfellows says there has been a 40 per cent increase in food given away over the last two years — and they’re facing challenges to maintain current service levels.

Primarily known for their annual paper drive and Christmas baskets during the holidays, the organization also has a core team of volunteers helping to support a year round food bank, lunch for the homeless on Tuesdays and Fridays as well as a breakfast program in 27 schools and a children’s footwear program throughout the year.

“The Windsor Goodfellows are facing financial challenges with these programs due to an over 40 per cent increase in food given away in each of the last two years, due to a combination of price inflation on food and unprecedented increase in our client base, particularly with the working poor. Unfortunately, this trend is not letting up; as we are sure you are aware already,” organizers said in a news release.

The release said without an increase in funding, the Windsor Goodfellows is challenged to sustain its current service levels in the long run.

The organization is asking the community to come together “now more than ever” as volunteers take to the streets and in local shops in Windsor and Tecumseh Nov. 23 – 25 collecting donations for the annual paper drive.

“Remember that we are virtually an entirely volunteer organization (one employee and 600-plus volunteers) with minimal operating expenses – your money is spent directly on programs for the poor in our local area,” the organization said.

Windsor Goodfellows says a large amount of the organization’s annual income comes from these three days of selling papers.