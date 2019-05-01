

CTV Windsor





Windsor is getting two new off-road cycling tracks located on each end of the city.

The developers are looking at a layout for just about anyone to enjoy.

“Some of the narlier, more advanced features we're looking at are dirt jumps, wooden jumps, drops, rollovers,” says Justin Truelove from the International Mountain Bicycling Association. “We're gonna have big boulders in there as well."

The city is building one at Malden Park.

“It's great to work with because there’s grade, there's elevation to play with but it's challenging because you don't know what's underneath the surface," says Truelove.

The other, for the novice rider, will be at the Little River Corridor Park.

“A lot of kids, a lot of seniors, a lot of families, so they're not looking for the big burly mountain bike stuff,” says Truelove. “They're looking for walking paths, more multi use trails."

Ward 9 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk says he received only a handful of complaints in the past regarding off-road cyclists, but feels the new track will satisfy both parties.

“Little River is going to get about three kilometres of cycling paths in the area," says Kusmierczyk.

Dozens of people attended an open house about the parks on Tuesday night and Truelove says the parks will be attractive to all riders.

“They're going to be self-contained in the specific trails, but we'll also be creating a skills area where riders can test those abilities before taking them out to the trail as well," says Truelove.

There is some concern about the impact on avid runners.

“Some trails may be marked to run in one direction, and ride in the other direction but ultimately it comes down to being a good person," says Truelove.

The city has set aside $500,000 for the project.

A final report will still come to council, but Truelove says the work will begin soon.

“Before that, there is potential work that can commence, and then when that's approved by council the work will be able to start on the rest of the trail experiences," says Truelove.