

CTV Windsor





Council will move ahead with the next steps to restoring off-road cycling facilities in the City of Windsor.

The city demolished a makeshift bike park in east Windsor, which was built by cycling enthusiasts, over safety and liability concerns.

Council set aside $500,000 in a recent budget to restore off-road cycling facilities - most likely at Little River Park as well as at Malden Park.

The city will do more public consultation with the International Mountain Bike Association to firm up the plans.

“This will allow us to come up with some specific costing, some specific drawings and maps on exactly where through the parks these facilities will be constructed, and specific types of challenges and experiences would be included in those," says Jan Wilson,executive director of recreation and culture.

The city will also now look at different types of courses, including a single track and pump track course.