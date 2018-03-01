

Windsor patients are expected to get diagnosed faster and closer to home with new medical imaging equipment.

An announcement from the province says it includes positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanners and is part of a long-term strategy to ensure access to diagnostic imaging across the province.

Windsor Regional Hospital will receive a new PET/CT scanner for a new scanning services site in the Erie St. Clair region.

“This is an outstanding announcement for the Windsor-Essex community on gaining access to a technology such as a PET/CT scanner without having to travel to another jurisdiction,” says WRH CEO David Musyj. “We want to thank the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care and Cancer Care Ontario for starting this long term PET/CT strategy in Windsor-Essex.”

The new site is expected to be fully operational in late 2018 and will respond to the growing needs of the community by helping up to 600 patients every year.

To date, Ontario's provincial program has 14 PET/CT scanners in 12 centres across the province.