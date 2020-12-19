WINDSOR, ONT. -- Skaters will be able to hit the ice next week for free outdoor skating at the Lanspeary Lions Park rink.

Windsor’s Parks, Recreation, Culture and Facilities department announced the rink would be opening as of Monday, Dec. 21 for up to 25 participants at a time in accordance to current provincial regulations.

Those hoping to get outside can make a reservation for ice time online. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The City of Windsor says COVID protocols will be in place and skaters will be asked to arrive for their reserved time no more than 10 minutes early. Participants will be required to physically distance during check-in.

The city is asking participants to wear a mask until they are on the ice. Staff will be on-site for check-in and each skater will need to go through a pre-screen admit to the ice.

Helmets are also encouraged.

Washrooms will be available but no other facilities will be opened.

Each session will be an hour-long with 30 minutes in between for staff to groom the ice surface and provide enhanced cleaning before the next session starts.

The rink is set to open Monday with sessions at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

After Monday skating will be available from Tuesday until Sunday, Jan. 4 with times starting at 8 a.m. until the last session ending at 9:30 p.m.

The rink will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The City of Windsor plans to open the ice rink at Charles Clark Square downtown later this month.