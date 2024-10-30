Chatham man accused of several indecent acts on school property

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is informing the public about an arrest made in relation to a series of indecent acts that were allegedly committed on a school property.

As previously reported, police learned that an unknown male suspect had attended the school property at 79 Eugenie Street in Chatham on Oct. 22 and then allegedly committed an indecent act.

It is alleged that that on several occasions, the man attended the school while it was closed, and no children were present and the man then performed indecent acts while present.

Through investigation, the 23-year-old Chatham man was identified.

On Tuesday, he was arrested after returning to the school and located allegedly committing an indecent act. The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing and will be appearing in court Wednesday.

Investigators believe that these are isolated incidents and that there are no further suspects outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Josh Rose at joshr@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6600 ext. 80598.