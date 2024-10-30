Windsor woman named one of Canada’s most powerful women

A Windsor woman has been named as one of Canada’s most powerful women by Women’s Executive Network (WXN).

Build a Dream Founder and President Nour Hachem was included on the list released on Wednesday.

The award is to recognize a “distinguished group of 103 bold leaders who are recognized for their transformative impact on industries, companies and communities across Canada,” according to WXN.

Hachem will be honoured at the Top 100 Awards Gala in Toronto on Nov. 27.

“Receiving this award is a powerful affirmation of our mission at Build a Dream,” said Hachem.

“This recognition shines a light on the importance of gender representation in the workforce and on our commitment to creating a future where women can dream big, aim high and lead boldly.”

Build a Dream was founded in Windsor a decade ago, becoming a national movement that advocates for gender equality in the workforce.

