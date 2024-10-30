WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor woman named one of Canada’s most powerful women

    Nour Hachem-Fawaz poses in the Build a Dream offices at 6465 Hawthorne Dr. in Windsor, Ont., May 5, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) Nour Hachem-Fawaz poses in the Build a Dream offices at 6465 Hawthorne Dr. in Windsor, Ont., May 5, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    A Windsor woman has been named as one of Canada’s most powerful women by Women’s Executive Network (WXN).

    Build a Dream Founder and President Nour Hachem was included on the list released on Wednesday.

    The award is to recognize a “distinguished group of 103 bold leaders who are recognized for their transformative impact on industries, companies and communities across Canada,” according to WXN.

    Hachem will be honoured at the Top 100 Awards Gala in Toronto on Nov. 27.

    “Receiving this award is a powerful affirmation of our mission at Build a Dream,” said Hachem.

    “This recognition shines a light on the importance of gender representation in the workforce and on our commitment to creating a future where women can dream big, aim high and lead boldly.”

    Build a Dream was founded in Windsor a decade ago, becoming a national movement that advocates for gender equality in the workforce.

    The full list of women honoured this year can be found here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death

    A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News