11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged

Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.

Members of the Lakeshore OPP were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Officers GPS tracked the stolen vehicle to a property in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Road 211 in Lakeshore. Officers located the stolen vehicle and other vehicles on the property.

With the assistance of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit a search of the property was completed, investigators located and seized 11 stolen vehicles, three motorcycles, two enclosed trailers, four utility trailers, Canadian currency and a loaded handgun.

Police say the estimated total value of recovered items is over $300,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada (four Counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada (nine Counts)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (two Counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (two Counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (four Counts)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.