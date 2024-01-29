WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor fire called out early Monday morning

    File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    An investigator is attending the scene of a house fire in Windsor early Monday morning.

    Crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street around 2:45 a.m.

    According to Windsor fire, crews went on the defensive and the fire was declared out just after 5:30 a.m.

    There is no word on what caused the fire, possible damage estimate or if anybody has been displaced.

