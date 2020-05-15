WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare officials confirm they are caring for their first patient who has tested positive with COVID-19.

Hospital officials say the patient has received high quality and safe care and all necessary, appropriate and proper infection control practices have been in place since the patient's arrival to the hospital.

"From the beginning of this pandemic, I have been very clear with our staff, physicians, partners and community that we were have planned to care for COVID-19 cases if we were called to do so," said Janice Kaffer, HDGH president and CEO.

On March 21, HDGH aligned with other hospitals in the region and across the province to restrict visitors, except for those patients who are at end of life care in which one visitor is permitted. Entrance restrictions, universal masking, screening points and several other measures have been implemented to protect the patients, staff and physicians within the hospital's daily operations at all campuses.

On Wednesday, HDGH received their first patient from the Windsor Regional Field Hospital that recovered from the virus. Two more patients have arrived Friday.

HDGH officials say they look forward to continuing this collaborative work with partners in acute care.

"The hospital has created 72 overflow beds in the Emara building to support our acute care partners and these field hospital patients have begun to use those beds," Kaffer says.