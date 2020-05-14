First COVID-19 patient released fom St. Clair College field hospital
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 5:38PM EDT
The St. Clair College field hospital released their first COVID-19 patient in Windsor, Ont.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first patient has now been released from the field hospital set up at St. Clair College.
According to her daughter, Charlene is first patient to test negative twice and be moved to another hospital.
Staff lined up and clapped as she was wheeled out of the facility.
Hospital staff say the event was a morale booster for them - knowing their efforts helped this patient battle the symptoms of COVID-19.
