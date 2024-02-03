WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Express to host Skilled Trades Expo for students and parents

    The Windsor Express is hosting a Skilled Trades Expo at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 7, 2024. (Source: Windsor Express) The Windsor Express is hosting a Skilled Trades Expo at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 7, 2024. (Source: Windsor Express)
    The Windsor Express is hosting its Skilled Trades Expo on Feb. 7 at the WFCU Centre.

    It’s a unique opportunity for youth to explore a career in the trades. Students in grades seven to 12 can sign up and parents are encouraged to attend.

    Members of trade organizations, schools and companies will be on hand to talk about a rewarding career in various fields that are in demand now and into the future.

    Each student will also receive one ticket to a Windsor Express home game, two tickets for their parents, an event swag bag, and more.

    Dartis Willis is the owner and CEO of the Windsor Express. Willis is excited to bring back the event for youth and their families.

    “We're looking forward to well over about three thousand kids and parents together along with the regular fans for that particular event," said Willis.

    The deadline to register for the event is Feb. 4 at noon.

