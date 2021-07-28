WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the local percentages are below the provincial averages.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VS. ONTARIO RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

286,689 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

39,018 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

247,671 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 534,360 doses have been administered to WEC residents

75.6% of WEC 12+ population have received at least 1 dose

79.9% of the 12+ population in Ontario have received at least 1 dose

65.3% of WEC 12+ population are fully vaccinated

67.3% of the 12+ population in Ontario are fully vaccinated

The health unit changed the reporting statistics to show 12+ instead of 18+.

Local medical leaders issued a plea to the community in a letter released on Wednesday. Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and other local doctors warn a fourth wave is possible if more people aren’t vaccinated.