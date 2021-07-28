Advertisement
Windsor-Essex vaccination percentages below provincial average
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 12:33PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 12:39PM EDT
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the local percentages are below the provincial averages.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VS. ONTARIO RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 286,689 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 39,018 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 247,671 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 534,360 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.6% of WEC 12+ population have received at least 1 dose
- 79.9% of the 12+ population in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 65.3% of WEC 12+ population are fully vaccinated
- 67.3% of the 12+ population in Ontario are fully vaccinated
The health unit changed the reporting statistics to show 12+ instead of 18+.
Local medical leaders issued a plea to the community in a letter released on Wednesday. Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and other local doctors warn a fourth wave is possible if more people aren’t vaccinated.
