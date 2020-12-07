WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,054 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,470 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 is a healthcare worker

55 are under investigation

There are 501 active cases. WECHU says 34 people are in the hospital and eight are in the ICU.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported 128 cases.

The region has surpassed another COVID-19 milestone – moving past 4,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in March.

It took 81 days to reach the first 1,000 cases, then the region raced from 1,000 to 2,000 cases in 45 days, and then it took 114 days to reach 3,000.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says then the cases increased at a rapid rate and it only took 25 days to pass the 4,000-case mark.

“While we are getting assistance from the province to support our case and contacts in the region, we need your support to follow the public health measures and help us do the case and contact management,” says Ahmed.

Outbreaks

There are 21 outbreaks in the region.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, six long-term care outbreaks, one community outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

Outbreaks were also declared at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital.