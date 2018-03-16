

CTV Windsor





A 19-year-old Windsor woman has died after a single-vehicle crash near Wallaceburg.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday night, emergency crews responded to the collision on Kimball Road just outside of Wallaceburg.

The female occupant of the vehicle had been travelling southbound on Kimball Road when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The Windsor woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently on scene investigating the collision. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Constable Jason Herder at 519-355-1092.

Kimball Road between Kent Line and Langstaff Line is expected to be closed for several more hours. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.