Windsor-Essex high school students are being given the opportunity to create an image of the "vehicle of the future.”

The contest is part of a strategy to rebrand the region as Canada's automobility capital and to keep upcoming talent in the area.

The WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation hosted 30 high school students from Leamington District Secondary School enrolled in the Specialist High Skills Major Program and Tecumseh Vista Academy’s eSTEAM program.

The students were provided experiential learning through a demonstration within the Virtual Reality CAVE at WE EDC’s Institute for Border Logistics and Security.

The contest was launched Tuesday, to help kick start the marketing campaign.

“I am excited to be able to engage with our young people,” says WE EDC president and CEO Stephen MacKenzie. “I look forward to showcasing their unique perspectives and interpretations of what the vehicle of the future looks like.”

The competition is open to all high school students in the Windsor-Essex Region. The selected image will serve prominently in WE EDC’s marketing campaign that will be featured at the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

In return, the winning student will receive a lucrative prize package, consisting of: $500 in gift certificates to the Devonshire Mall; free pizza for a year; and tickets to attend the North American International Auto Show. Gift certificates of $100 for Devonshire Mall will be awarded to two randomly selected students.

The deadline for the contest is Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Students can learn more about the contest or to submit an entry online. https://share.hsforms.com/1Li67WBCZRByNTtsVVIXUSw32hhw