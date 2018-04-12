

Two provinces away from a grieving Saskatchewan town, Windsor and Essex County residents are showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos.

Many local schools, municipal offices and businesses are taking part in the national Jersey Day event.

It was inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms who urged people to wear a sports jersey -- hockey or otherwise -- to send a message of support for the families who lost loved ones.

Jersey Day organizer Jennifer Pinch says she wants Humboldt to know it's not alone and is hoping participants will post a photo of themselves in a jersey on social media with the hashtag .jerseysforhumboldt.

Sixteen people died as a result of the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, while another 13 were injured.

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians across the country are expected to take part in the Jersey Day, which also encourages people to wear the team's main colour green, or a green ribbon.

The campaign follows the #SticksOutForHumboldt social media trend, where people propped up hockey sticks outside their front doors.

(With files from The Canadian Press)