

CTV Windsor





Windsor and Essex County residents are joining social media users around the world, propping up hockey sticks outside their doors in honour of the 15 Humboldt Broncos players and support staff killed in a disastrous bus collision in Saskatchewan.

Photos of sticks lined up outside people’s homes have been trending under the hashtags #PutYourStickOut and #SticksOutForHumboldt.

Windsor Spitfires goalie Michael DiPietro added his support, sharing his tribute on Twitter “All the way from Amherstburg the DiPietro’s are with you Humboldt!”

All the way from Amherstburg the DiPietro’s are with you Humboldt! #SticksOutForHumboldt ❤️���� pic.twitter.com/qBReUW2z9j — Michael DiPietro (@miketendy) April 10, 2018

The Tecumseh firefighter also got in on the campaign, propping sticks outside the fall hall.

The symbolic gesture has swept across North America following an emotional Sunday vigil at the Broncos’ home arena in Humboldt, where thousands turned out to mourn the 15 individuals who lived and breathed Canada’s most beloved sport.

CTV Windsor is compiling a gallery of Windsor-Essex sticks out on our Facebook page.

TSN radio broadcaster Brian Munz appears to have popularized the stick trend by sharing a photo and message from one of his friends.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

CTV Windsor is compiling a gallery of Windsor-Essex sticks out on our Facebook page.

With files from CTVNews.ca.