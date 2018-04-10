Windsor and Essex County residents are joining social media users around the world, propping up hockey sticks outside their doors in honour of the 15 Humboldt Broncos players and support staff killed in a disastrous bus collision in Saskatchewan.

Photos of sticks lined up outside people’s homes have been trending under the hashtags #PutYourStickOut and #SticksOutForHumboldt.

Windsor Spitfires goalie Michael DiPietro added his support, sharing his tribute on Twitter “All the way from Amherstburg the DiPietro’s are with you Humboldt!”

 

The Tecumseh firefighter also got in on the campaign, propping sticks  outside the fall hall.

 

The symbolic gesture has swept across North America following an emotional Sunday vigil at the Broncos’ home arena in Humboldt, where thousands turned out to mourn the 15 individuals who lived and breathed Canada’s most beloved sport.

CTV Windsor is compiling a gallery of Windsor-Essex sticks out on our Facebook page.

TSN radio broadcaster Brian Munz appears to have popularized the stick trend by sharing a photo and message from one of his friends.

 

With files from CTVNews.ca.