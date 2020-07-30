WINDSOR, ONT. -- Now that the Ontario government has released details for reopening schools in September, Windsor-Essex public and Catholic boards say they will take the next week to finalize their plans for the new school year.

The province says elementary students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will attend school five days per week. Secondary schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board and Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board will have a combination of online and in-person classes.

The plan also said parents can choose to continue with only online learning from home.

Greater Essex County District School Board director of education Erin Kelly said parents will now have to start notifying the board if they plan to send their children to school in September.

“We have been making plans and not having a lot of direction to date and so it’s nice to have that,” said Kelly.

Kelly said he hopes that students will return.

“I also do understand that this is for parents it is a choice and we will support that choice,” added Kelly.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board also pleased to have a clearer direction from the Doug Ford government.

“Based on today’s announcement, we will continue to refine our plan before posting it to our website for feedback from the community,” said a statement from the WECDSB.

Catholic board trustees are meeting on Aug. 4 so that they will have an opportunity to review the plan.

“Following that meeting, the plan will be posted to our website and we will communicate directly with our staff, students, and parents so that they can review it and offer any feedback,” said the board.