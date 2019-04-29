

CTV Windsor





A rally in Toronto to protest health care cuts proposed by the Ontario government will include a number of residents from Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor and District Labour Council has organized a bus that will travel Tuesday to Queen’s Park for the noon hour rally.

The protest has been organized by the Ontario Health Coalition, which says is ready to defend public and non-profit health care.

The health coalition anticipates as many as 150 buses from across the province will converge on Queen’s Park for the rally to protest the province’s changes to paramedic services and the merger of health units and Local Health Integration Networks to create a super agency.

Other health care advocates are concerned about the reduced amount of time the government has given the public to respond to changes to OHIP for travelers for example.

The program covered $400 per day for higher level care like the Intensive Care Unit and operating room, $200 per day for lower levels of care and $50 per day for outpatient services.

Anyone who wants to comment on the elimination of the program only has until April 30.

The health coalition fears the Doug Ford government will use a similar tactic to bring about other changes in the future.

Brian Hogan is the President of the Windsor and District Labour Council. He tells CTV News they want to pressure Progressive Conservative MPP’s.

“Rick (Nicholls) and all the backbenchers and all the ministers need to speak up,” says Hogan. “We can't have one person running this province, we have to have a collective caring for the citizens."

The premier has previously stated any changes to health care in Ontario would only result in the loss of management-level jobs and the changes would not impact front-line health jobs.