

CTV Windsor





The Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS says he is looking for more information about Ontario government plan to merge ambulance services.

Chief Bruce Krauter tells CTV Windsor, "It's too soon to determine how the province's plan will impact Essex-Windsor EMS."

In the Progressive Conservative budget delivered last week, the government says it plans to streamline the way land ambulance dispatch services are delivered by integrating the 59 emergency health services operators and 22 dispatch centres.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says it's about providing quality care and making sure everyone is connected.

Her spokeswoman says the government is working with municipalities and health-care partners, so it is too early to say how many ambulance services the province will end up with.

Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that whatever happens, the service will not go down and he guaranteed that Ontario will retain the same number of paramedics.

Ford said nothing is set in stone, but he wants to look for ways to increase service while saving taxpayers money.