Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce presents new warden at luncheon

Mayor of Leamington and Essex County's first female Warden Hilda MacDonald addresses luncheon at Ciociaro Club in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, March 30 2023 (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Mayor of Leamington and Essex County's first female Warden Hilda MacDonald addresses luncheon at Ciociaro Club in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, March 30 2023 (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver