Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce presents new warden at luncheon

The Ciociaro Club was host to Warden Hilda MacDonald's first warden's luncheon.

MacDonald is also the mayor of Leamington and the first female warden of the County of Essex.

The gathering was an opportunity for citizens and partners to engage in a co-operative effort to grow and prosper the region as a whole.

The warden discussed present and future developments in Leamington and called upon the regions mayors who were present, to work together to attain prosperity and resurgence throughout the community of southwestern Ontario.

Sponsorship of the event came from Libro Credit Union and Windsor Port Authority. Three-hundred guests were in attendance to enjoy a mid-day meal and learn about ambitious plans for the future of the region.

MacDonald said she is excited to welcome old and new partners going forward to build on major business, infrastructure and residential projects.

“Building those bridges now before we need them, to me is crucial,” said MacDonald.

“To me it's always have a friend before you need a friend — and that is what I'm determined the next four years will we be about."