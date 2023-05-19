Windsor-Essex MOH introduced at first in-person meeting

The board at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit has introduced, in person, the regions new top doctor.

While meeting in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board introduced Dr. Mehdi Aloosh as the Acting Medical Officer of Health.

Aloosh started his role at the beginning of the month.

Previous to arriving in Windsor, Aloosh was serving as a public health physician at Public Health Ontario and was also a practicing family physician and invovled in research and teaching at McMaster University.

He takes over the job from Dr. Shanker Nesathurai who was in the position since October 2021 when Dr. Wajid Ahmed resigned.