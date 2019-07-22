

CTV Windsor





Finally Windsor-Essex residents are getting some the sizzling temperatures after a record-breaking heatwave.

The Environment Canada forecast for most of this week calls for more seasonal temperatures, with much less humidity. A high of 25 Celsius is expected Monday.

Temperatures soared to 35.3 C in Windsor on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 35.2 set in 1977.

Public libraries and recreational facilities were open as cooling centres.

The City of Windsor also added extra swimming hours at six outdoor pools.

In Toronto, residents faced lineups at public pools this weekend as temperatures soared to 34 Celsius, with the humidity making it feel closer to 40.

Parts of southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes remained under heat warnings Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press.