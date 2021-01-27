WINDSOR, ONT. -- The mid-week forecast for the Windsor area features some sunshine before heading into a chance of more snow this weekend.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny Wednesday with a high of -2 Celcius. Wind chill will make it feel like -14C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon. Wind is north at 20 km/h.

For Wednesday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a low of -9C. Wind chill -17C overnight.

“We have this Colorado low… it eventually will get here by the weekend with some snow, but right now there’s a bit of a clearing,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Thursday temperatures are expected to reach a high of -5C. Wind chill will be -17C in the morning and -12C in the afternoon. Low of -9C.

As for Friday, the forecaster says it will be sunny with a high of -4C.