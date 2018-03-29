

CTV Windsor





Talent for making great tasting spirits in Windsor-Essex is getting wider recognition.

Wolfhead Distillery is taking home some hardware from a competition in Portland, Oregon.

The Amherstburg craft distiller received a gold medal for its vodka and four bronze medals for its whisky-flavoured vodkas and coffee liqueur.

Judges at the American Distilling Institute based their decisions on the taste of the distilled and blended products.

The accolades also continue to pour in for J.P. Wisers' dissertation, distilled at Hiram Walker and Sons in Windsor.

Fresh off winning at the Canadian awards, J.P. Wisers won best Canadian blended whisky at the World Whiskies Awards in London, England.

Master blender Don Livermore says the whisky was developed exclusively for Ontario, with just 2,000 cases produced, making it a rare whisky.